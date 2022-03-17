Advertisement

Atlanta’s Korean American community holds vigil honoring spa shooting victims

By Patrick Quinn
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) – On Wednesday, roughly 200 people gathered in Norcross on the one-year anniversary of the spa shootings in greater Atlanta.

The event was hosted by the Atlanta Korean American Committee Against Asian Hate.

Attendees laid down white flowers, a Korean tradition, to honor the eight people killed, six of whom were Asian American women.

“We’re more optimistic than pessimistic,” said Robert Kwon, addressing the surge in hate crimes to Asian Americans seen in 2021.

According to a report by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, hate crimes to Asian Americans increased by 339% in 2021.

Eight candles flickered at each table, representing the eight people killed during the shootings at three Asian spas on March 16, 2021.

Kwon insisted that legislative and political action is pivotal in curbing this trend.

“To pass necessary laws, legislate to prevent such tragedies from ever happening again,” Kwon said.

He pointed to the handful of local legislators in the room as a primary reason for his confidence on this somber anniversary.

Among those who spoke were U.S. Congresswoman Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-GA 7th District), State Senator Dr. Michelle Au, State Representative Sam Park, and State Representative Pedro Marin.

Video messages from U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) and U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) were also broadcasted.

Teens sporting “Stop AAPI Hate” shirts also made their presence known.

“It’s really awesome our voices our being heard and as students, I think it’s really important to make ourselves visible at events like these,” said Melodie Hsieh, a Gwinnett County student.

Hsieh said it’s important for Asian American teens to be more visible and take strong leadership positions as part of an effort to end the violence toward her community.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Survivor of deadly Newton County bridge collapse shares his story
Survivor of deadly Newton County bridge collapse shares his story
Atlanta's Korean-American community holds vigil on anniversary of spa shootings
Atlanta’s Korean American community holds vigil honoring spa shooting victims
A billboard spotted in downtown Atlanta asks onlookers to join the Louisville Metro Police...
Atlanta billboard calling on officers to join Louisville PD raises eyebrows
Demetrice Ross
2nd person arrested for murder of man near Atlanta BeltLine