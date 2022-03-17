Atlanta’s Korean American community holds vigil honoring spa shooting victims

NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) – On Wednesday, roughly 200 people gathered in Norcross on the one-year anniversary of the spa shootings in greater Atlanta.

The event was hosted by the Atlanta Korean American Committee Against Asian Hate.

Attendees laid down white flowers, a Korean tradition, to honor the eight people killed, six of whom were Asian American women.

WATCH: Touching tribute to the 8 victims of the Atlanta spa shootings.@cbs46 pic.twitter.com/L7l8yrrx3o — Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) March 16, 2022

“We’re more optimistic than pessimistic,” said Robert Kwon, addressing the surge in hate crimes to Asian Americans seen in 2021.

According to a report by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, hate crimes to Asian Americans increased by 339% in 2021.

Eight candles flickered at each table, representing the eight people killed during the shootings at three Asian spas on March 16, 2021.

Kwon insisted that legislative and political action is pivotal in curbing this trend.

“To pass necessary laws, legislate to prevent such tragedies from ever happening again,” Kwon said.

He pointed to the handful of local legislators in the room as a primary reason for his confidence on this somber anniversary.

Among those who spoke were U.S. Congresswoman Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-GA 7th District), State Senator Dr. Michelle Au, State Representative Sam Park, and State Representative Pedro Marin.

Video messages from U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) and U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) were also broadcasted.

Teens sporting “Stop AAPI Hate” shirts also made their presence known.

“It’s really awesome our voices our being heard and as students, I think it’s really important to make ourselves visible at events like these,” said Melodie Hsieh, a Gwinnett County student.

Hsieh said it’s important for Asian American teens to be more visible and take strong leadership positions as part of an effort to end the violence toward her community.

