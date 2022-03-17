Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario arrives at spring training in Florida

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On day 4 in Florida, Max Fried hit his mark and Ozzie Albies hit his stride. Spring training is off to a strong start for the Atlanta Braves.

“I’m anxious already. I haven’t been down here that long but you’re always excited to get games started,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

The first spring game is scheduled for Friday at CoolToday Park as the Braves host the Minnesota Twins.

“Oh, this lineup is very, very good and we keep adding pieces and we look more complete as a team every day and it’s going to be a very fun year,” Braves pitcher Tucker Davidson said.

Braves fans in south Florida got a glimpse of this year’s ballclub and were excited to see outfielder Eddie Rosario back with the team after agreeing to a 2-year $18 million deal.

“Getting Rosario back and we’re really excited to have Matt Olson here also and I think we see what we can be,” Braves pitcher Mike Soroka said.

The Braves also added some depth in their bullpen by signing former Tampa Bay pitcher Collin McHugh to a two-year $10 million deal.

“I mean 6-year-old me just freaked out. I’ve been a Braves fan as long as I’ve been a baseball fan which has been a long time,” Braves pitcher Collin McHugh said.

And no one is more excited to be back with the ballclub than Ronald Acuna Jr. who brought his son and junior sized bat boy with him to the park.

“We’ve had a good little first few days and I think most of them would like to get going tomorrow,” Snitker said.

