FIRST ALERT: Dense fog this morning, gorgeous afternoon ahead

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- There is a Dense Fog Advisory out until 10am this morning across Metro Atlanta. Fog will be slow to lift through the morning commute.

Thursday Forecast:

Morning fog gives way to afternoon sunshine with highs in the low 70s.

Sunshine returns this afternoon (cbs46)

High: 72° Average High: 66° Chance of Rain: 0%

What You Need to Know:

Heavy rain arrives Friday between 10am and 2pm, and behind the heavy rain, scattered t-storms continue through the afternoon.

Heavy Rain & Storms (cbs46)

Isolated severe storms are possible. We are under a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather through the day.

Isolated severe storms are possible (cbs46)

Dry conditions return for the weekend with breezy and cool conditions Saturday and gorgeous sunshine Sunday. Spring arrives Sunday at 11:33am!

