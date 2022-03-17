Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Dense fog this morning, gorgeous afternoon ahead

By Ella Dorsey
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- There is a Dense Fog Advisory out until 10am this morning across Metro Atlanta. Fog will be slow to lift through the morning commute.

Thursday Forecast:

Morning fog gives way to afternoon sunshine with highs in the low 70s.

High: 72° Average High: 66° Chance of Rain: 0%

What You Need to Know:

Heavy rain arrives Friday between 10am and 2pm, and behind the heavy rain, scattered t-storms continue through the afternoon.

Isolated severe storms are possible. We are under a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather through the day.

Dry conditions return for the weekend with breezy and cool conditions Saturday and gorgeous sunshine Sunday. Spring arrives Sunday at 11:33am!

