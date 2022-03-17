FIRST ALERT: Dense fog this morning, gorgeous afternoon ahead
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- There is a Dense Fog Advisory out until 10am this morning across Metro Atlanta. Fog will be slow to lift through the morning commute.
Thursday Forecast:
Morning fog gives way to afternoon sunshine with highs in the low 70s.
High: 72° Average High: 66° Chance of Rain: 0%
What You Need to Know:
Heavy rain arrives Friday between 10am and 2pm, and behind the heavy rain, scattered t-storms continue through the afternoon.
Isolated severe storms are possible. We are under a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather through the day.
Dry conditions return for the weekend with breezy and cool conditions Saturday and gorgeous sunshine Sunday. Spring arrives Sunday at 11:33am!
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.