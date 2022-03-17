FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible on Friday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A strong storm system heading for north Georgia will bring heavy downpours with strong to severe storms possible. The morning commute will not be affected by the weather, but we have a First Alert for thunderstorms during midday in Atlanta. The first round of storms will move from west to east across the area from mid to late morning through mid-afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms, some of which could also be severe, are possible in the late afternoon and evening.

Timing of first thunderstorms on Friday (CBS46)

The greatest risk of severe weather is in west Georgia and southwest of Atlanta. It’s a level 2 out of 5 with strong straight-line winds the greatest threat. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. There is a level one risk of severe weather in Atlanta, the mountains and east Georgia, with heavy rain, lightning, straight-line damaging winds and an isolated tornado the main threat hazards.

Severe Risk Friday (CBS46)

The temperature will be in the 60s on Friday, with scattered thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening after the initial line moves through around midday. A cold front sweeps away the shower threat by early Saturday, and the weekend will be nice. Look for partly sunny skies and breezy conditions on Saturday. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. It will be sunny and beautiful on Sunday. Expect a chilly start in the 40s, and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s.

We have another First Alert to tell you about for the middle of next week. A storm system moving across the country likely brings rain and may contain strong to severe storms on Wednesday.

First Alert 7 Day Forecast (CBS46)

