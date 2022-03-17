Freddie Freeman and Los Angeles Dodgers agree to $162 million, 6-year contract

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Free-agent first baseman Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers agree to $162 million, six-year contract.

Freeman’s tenure with the Braves ended after a historic World Series championship. The league announced they would be acquiring All-Star first baseman Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics, a franchise-altering deal that cost a prize package of four players, including young outfielder Cristian Pache.

Freeman, meanwhile, didn’t sign before rosters froze Dec. 2 as part of a labor lockout that stretched 99 days. When rosters unlocked Thursday, reports indicated the big-money Los Angeles Dodgers or New York Yankees were hotly pursuing the left-handed slugger.

A career .295 hitter, Freeman surpassed 20 homers eight times with a career-high 38 in 2019. Freeman has a pair of 100-RBI seasons on his resume, and three other years where he drove in more than 90 runs. He won the NL MVP award in 2020, finished in the top 10 of the balloting five other times, in addition to claiming three Silver Slugger awards and a Gold Glove for his defensive work.

The California-native was named the 2020 NL MVP and a five-time All-Star over 12 seasons with Atlanta, and his outspoken leadership proved critical on last year’s championship team. He became a free agent after the season, but even then, it was hard to imagine the career-long Brave wouldn’t return.

But Freeman’s importance to the organization goes beyond his impressive stats. He was the unquestioned leader in the clubhouse and the face of the franchise to Braves fans, who implored him to stay with the team.

In the end it was the Dodgers who would secure Freeman.

Freeman posted this farewell message addressing Braves country:

Freddie Freeman says goodbye to the Braves (Freddie Freeman)

“He’s been our guy for a number of years,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said of Freeman when news broke he may be ending his time with the team. “Personally, he’s meant a lot to me.”

The Associated Press.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.