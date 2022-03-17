Gas tax suspension heads to Gov. Kemp’s desk

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgians will soon see a drop in gas prices as early as this weekend.

Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to sign legislation Friday that could result in the suspension of the state’s gas tax through the end of May.

On Thursday, gas prices were seen hovering around $4.28 per gallon in metro-Atlanta. Dropping the gas tax would bring the average back under four dollars.

Our Hayley Mason is talking to lawmakers and drivers about the much-needed relief.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.