Georgia Aquarium steps up to rescue and rehabilitate 2 orphaned manatees

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Aquarium has joined emergency efforts to rescue manatees from the waters around Florida.

Experts say that manatees are dying in record numbers around Florida, and many critical care facilities are running low on space.

As part of the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership (MRP), the Georgia Aquarium will take in manatees no longer needing intensive care but still requiring recovery before their return to Florida waters.

As the nation’s largest aquarium, Georgia aquariums assistance helps free up space in critical care facilities that have been at capacity for over a year.

The arrivals at the aquarium include two orphaned manatee calves, a 160 pounds male and a 175 pounds female from SeaWorld Orlando. Both were rescued last December when the female calf was found suffering from cold stress and the male was found with a dead female believed to be his mother.

Both animals are considered in stable condition, and ready for the next phase of their recovery at the Georgia Aquarium.

Officials reported that over 1,100 manatees died last year, most likely due to starvation from seagrass loss. In just the first two months of 2022, nearly 400 manatees, also known as sea cows, have died.

The manatees will not be on public display, instead being housed at the Georgia Aquarium’s off-site Animal Care Facility’s rehab center. The center features new life support systems and access to expert veterinary care and monitoring.

