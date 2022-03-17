Georgia lawmakers calling on businesses to cut ties with Russia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia lawmakers again called on local businesses to cut ties with Russia after today’s speech by the president of Ukraine and after President Biden announced more money is being sent to help Ukraine.

Showing heartbreaking images of casualty and bloodshed, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the U.S. Congress pleading for more military aid from President Biden as his country faces a third week of attacks from the Russian military.

Zelensky asked for a no-fly zone to be established, sanctions and an end to business dealings with Russia.

President Biden did not commit to a no-fly zone, but outlined more than a billion dollars in military aid being sent to Ukraine. Biden again vowed more economic sanctions.

“We are crippling Putin’s economy with punishing sanctions that’s going to grow more painful over time with the entire NATO countries behind us,” Biden said in response to Zelensky’s plea.

At the State Capitol, Georgia leaders from Governor Kemp on down have committed to fully divesting from Russian businesses.

“We will divest those assets with all due haste,” House Speaker David Ralston told House lawmakers a week ago.

Companies like BP, Apple, Airbus and Boeing cut back business in Russia. Georgia companies like Delta Airlines did as well.

But, Coca-Cola which initially continued to support operations faced criticism from lawmakers and House Speaker Ralston again Wednesday. They’ve since changed course.

Ralston said as a conservative he won’t tell a business what to do, but does not believe they should be in business with Russia. “They know what to do. Coca-Cola knows what to do and they corrected their errors which I applaud them for. It came a little late frankly,” Ralston told CBS46.

Georgia’s Insurance commissioner also called all licensed insurers to divest as well. The Secretary of State made a similar request weeks ago.

“To the extend that there are still companies in Russia, I am hoping they will divest themselves and stop doing business over there and stop subsidizing this brutal regime,” Ralston said.

