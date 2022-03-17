Gwinnett teens create tool for special law enforcement unit

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Some teenagers at Maxwell High School of Technology are helping law enforcement with some of their most dangerous operations.

Students in the school’s manufacturing class recently designed and produced camera mounts used by a special unit of Atlanta-area law enforcement.

Sarah Andrews, a Maxwell High School senior, said this was her first “real-world” project.

“You can do anything w an engineering degree,” said Andrews.

A multi-jurisdictional special response team of Lilburn, Sewanee, and Deluth officers needed a specialty mount after upgrading some of their equipment, explained investigator Cory Belcher. The team regularly serves warrants to dangerous or violent suspects in metro Atlanta.

“I made a post on Facebook asking if anyone had any idea on how to mount this part on the helmet, and that’s when Maxwell reached out to me,” said Belcher.

Belcher said cameras were previously attached to the side of helmets; however, with the addition of flashlights and communication apparatuses, the team ran out of room for the video devices.

Specialty vests prevent the special response team from attaching cameras to their torso.

These mounts are not something readily available online.

In early fall 2021, a small team of Maxwell students began using 3-D printers. They brainstormed in and out of class and made about 20 revisions over several months.

“An idea would come to me when I’d come home, and I’d jump on the computer,” explained Andrews.

Hard work led to a perfect alignment. Belcher, a former Maxwell student himself, said he’s impressed with the work coming out of his alma mater.

“We’ve used it a number of times and it’s worked well over the past couple months,” he said.

The department is placing more orders for mounts in the coming months. Students say a repeat customer feels better than an A+.

Davis Roney, another Maxwell senior who helped with the project, said he’s proud of the final product.

“It’s really cool to see my project have an actual impact on the world. Not just the class or a small setting,” said Roney.

“A lot of us don’t care about the grade itself. It’s more about the products that we’re producing and the experiences that we have,” said Andrews.

