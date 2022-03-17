HBCU Heritage Day held at State Capitol

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -The rich history of Georgia’s ten historically Black colleges and universities took center stage at the State Capitol Wednesday afternoon for the second annual HBCU Heritage Day.

Students from Atlanta area HBCU’s lines the steps of the Capitol with lawmakers and college leaders for a program highlighting the contributions of the schools.

State Senator Sonya Halpern, whose parents are HBCU graduates, led the ceremony reading out facts about each historically Black college in Georgia.

“These esteemed institutions have made tremendous strides in academia, in business in sports in the arts and let’s not forget that here in Georgia,” Halpern said. “They’ve also contributed over $1.3 billion to Georgia’s economy.”

The Atlanta University Center is home to the largest consortium of HBCU’s in the country.

In downtown Atlanta, Morehouse and Spelman colleges, Clark-Atlanta University, Morris Brown College, Morehouse School of Medicine and the Interdenominational Theological Center make up the city’s Black college landscape.

