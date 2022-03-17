Advertisement

Man who allegedly tried to evade traffic stop struck by vehicle on I-20

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A police chase along I-20 ended with a man being hospitalized after authorities say he tried evading a traffic stop Thursday morning.

According to Georgia State Patrol, troopers attempted to stop a vehicle near Pharr Road and Peachtree Street. The driver allegedly refused to stop and a pursuit began.

The vehicle traveled south along Piedmont Road, onto Buford Highway and south onto I-75 and I-85. The driver then made his way onto I-20 and exited at Langhorn Street where he struck two vehicles. Following the crash, authorities say the driver reportedly attempted to exit his car and run on foot but was hit by a passing vehicle.

He was transported to the hospital for his injuries. Meanwhile, the Georgia State Patrol Specialized Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.

