Over 100 pounds of drugs, firearms and money seized in massive DeKalb County raid

A drug bust in DeKalb County leads to the arrest of three people.
A drug bust in DeKalb County leads to the arrest of three people.(DeKalb County Police Department)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A major drug bust in DeKalb County has led to the arrest of three people and confiscation of hundreds of pounds of drugs as well as nine firearms.

In total, the DeKalb County Police Department Narcotics/Vice Unit seized 71 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, 69 kilograms of powder methamphetamine, 3.5 kilograms of cocaine, 1.6 kilograms of heroin mixed with fentanyl, five ounces of cocaine mixed with fentanyl, 183 pounds of marijuana, 900 Xanax pills and two gallons of liquid meth. Additionally, detectives recovered five rifles, four handguns and a large sum of money.

Firearms confiscated during DeKalb County Police Department drug bust
Firearms confiscated during DeKalb County Police Department drug bust(DeKalb County Police Department)

Each of charged with trafficking offenses related to this investigation.

If you have information regarding the sales, use or possession of illegal narcotics within DeKalb County, please contact the DeKalb County Drug Hotline at 770-724-7762.

