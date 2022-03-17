Advertisement

Rideshare driver dead after stuck vehicle hit by train near downtown Duluth

Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A rideshare driver is dead after being hit by a freight train near downtown Duluth around 5:25 a.m. March 17. A passenger inside the vehicle was able to discuss before the crash.

According to Atlanta Police, the rideshare vehicle became stuck while driving across the tracks. The passenger jumped out of the vehicle when they saw the train coming but the driver was still trying to get the vehicle off the tracks when it was struck by a train.

The vehicle was dragged for several hundred yards after it was struck. The driver was killed.

Atlanta Police say it is not uncommon for vehicles to become stuck in that particular spot.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

