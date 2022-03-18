18-year-old arrested for the murder of teenager at Atlanta city pool in 2021

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department has made another arrest in the shooting death of 17-year-old Jakari “Bird” Dillard on July 24, 2021, near the pool at Anderson Park Recreation Center.

The shooting resulted in city pools being closed temporarily and metal detectors were added at some locations.

APD says their Fugitive Unit and federal officers arrested 18-year-old Fernando Felton on March 10 and charged him with Murder, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Pistol or Revolver by a Person under 18 Years Old, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, and other charges.

Felton was identified shortly after the deadly shooting, but police were unable to locate him.

Eight months after the shooting, he was finally arrested in East Point, according to APD. He is currently being held at the Fulton County Jail.

Dillard’s aunts and his siblings, who ranged between the ages of 3 to 18 at the time, witnessed the murder. Jakari was a senior at Life Christian Academy in Forest Park at the time of his death.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.