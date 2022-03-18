3 Dunwoody police officers recognized for rescuing man from burning home

Advertisement

3 Dunwoody police officers are being recognized for rescuing man from burning home
By Gurvir Dhindsa
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) – Three everyday heroes in metro Atlanta are being rewarded for going above and beyond their call of duty. CBS46′s Gurvir Dhindsa takes us to Dunwoody in this week’s Surprise Squad.

In the early hours of March 8, three Dunwoody Police officers rescued a homeowner who was trapped in a burning house fire on Wilder Court. The officers were not trained firefighters but were in the area during the incident.

“We were greeted in the driveway by an elderly female that her house was on fire and her husband was trapped inside- probably upstairs,” said Sgt. Josh Sanders.

The department says the man was rushed to the hospital and is now recovering in “stable” condition.

“It’s my honor to be here for these three men and the great work they did. It’s just a little token… a challenge coin – I’d like to give each one of you,” said Dekalb Fire Chief Darnell Fullmer.

