Advertisement

Atlanta United’s match against Cincinnati to be shown on PeachtreeTV

ATLANTA UNITED
ATLANTA UNITED(WGCL)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - PeachtreeTV will broadcast Atlanta United’s match against FC Cincinnati at 5:30 p.m. ET April 16.

“Major League Soccer has become a fan favorite and dominant sports property in Atlanta, and we are thrilled to bring

Atlanta United to Peachtree TV,” said General Manager Erik Schrader.

Peachtree TV can be found over the air on channel 17.1, on Comcast channel 802 and DirecTV channel 17. The match can also be viewed on the Bally Sports App, ATLUTD.com, and the Atlanta United App.

CBS46 Sports Anchor and Multimedia Journalist Emily Gagnon will join the broadcast team during pre-match portions of the broadcast.

Atlanta United is 2-1-0 (6 points) on the young season, with their next match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium taking place on Saturday March 19. Last season saw striker Josef Martinez become the first player to score 100 goals for the club, and the fastest player in MLS history to reach the mark, in just 125 appearances. The club finished in the top 4 in their first three seasons including winning MLS Cup in 2018.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Brooks Baptiste and Monica Pearson chat about One on One with Monica Pearson
CBS46′s Brooks Baptiste chats with Monica Pearson about ‘One on One’
Monica Pearson on Peachtree TV
MONICA PEARSON: One on One with Andrew Young Jr.
This image released by Netflix shows Lee Rodriguez, left, and Christina Kartchner in a scene...
TV study: LGBTQ characters rise in number with streaming
College Park Skyhawks logo.
College Park Skyhawks announce roster moves