Atlanta westside on national priorities list for dangerous lead levels

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta neighborhood is on the Federal Environmental Protection Agency’s national priorities list due to a dangerous lead problem.

Officials say more than 2000 properties on Atlanta’s westside are at risk, due to slag used in the area’s development. The problem was discovered in 2018 when an Emory University student shared data showing elevated lead levels from soil samples in the area.

Designation on the national priorities list qualifies the westside lead site for more resources to evaluate risk and support the community.

Jamilah Najeeullah is one homeowner with hazardous concerns taking root in her backyard.

“I was thinking about poison,” said Najeeullah. “They said they found some in my backyard and the house next door, so they dug up all that.”

Najeeullah’s property is one of more than 370 that has reported high lead levels. Officials have sampled nearly a thousand homes in the area north of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and south of Wheeler Street.

However, most residents haven’t signed up to get their soil tested, meaning hundreds of families don’t know how dangerous their property could be.

“The health and safety of each resident is a priority – especially young children,” said Atlanta City Councilman Byron Amos.

Westside resident Rosario Hernandez said the community is hesitant to let people they don’t know take soil from their property.

Hernandez’s soil has been tested and replaced; however, many others remain uneasy.

“They’re not trying to mess everything up. They’re not trying to take your land, which is what everyone in the neighborhood thought,” said Hernandez.

Leaders estimate the project will cost $15 billion by the time it’s completed in 2028.

However, community cooperation is essential in executing the project.

Residents interested in a free soil testing should fill out an online form or call (678) 662-8603.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.