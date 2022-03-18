Delays reported at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport because of thunderstorm

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hartsfield-International Airport is reporting delays because of thunderstorms in the metro area.

At this time, there is a gate hold and taxi delays between 31 minutes and 45 minutes in length and increasing, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Arrival traffic is also experiencing airborne delays of 15 minutes or less.

