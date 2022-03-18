Advertisement

Delays reported at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport because of thunderstorm

Passengers queue at the security checkpoint inside Maynard H. Jackson Jr. International Terminal at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The new terminal opened Wednesday, May 12, 2012 and was named for the city's first black mayor.(WRDW)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hartsfield-International Airport is reporting delays because of thunderstorms in the metro area.

At this time, there is a gate hold and taxi delays between 31 minutes and 45 minutes in length and increasing, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Arrival traffic is also experiencing airborne delays of 15 minutes or less.

