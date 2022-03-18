Excited fans attend spring training game for Atlanta Braves in Florida

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Major League Baseball is officially back and at the first spring training game for the Braves, fans were head over heels about seeing their new first baseman.

The sights and sounds of baseball hit a high note with Braves fans on game day at spring training in southwest Florida.

12-year-old Liam Reilly brought his baseball cards and was looking for an autograph from Atlanta’s new first baseman Matt Olson.

“I play first base for my little league and travel ball teams so I just love seeing all the different first basemen trying to learn from them after watching him and he’s tall and I’m expected to be tall and so I figure we may have some stuff in common,” said Reilly.

Olson won over fans quickly with a RBI single in the third inning. He even found time to sign some autographs.

“Man, we are glad to have Olson down here with the Braves. It’s my son’s first time at spring training and I brought him down and Olson comes right over and signs a ball. It was very welcoming and we’re glad to have him on the Braves,” said Paul Barron, a Braves fan.

Fans are also excited about the return of outfielder Eddie Rosario, who said playing for the Braves was his first choice.

“Because we won the World Series you know. Every player wants to be on a winning team. The way the organization and the fans treated me was amazing so why not be here. Where else would I want to be?,” said Rosario.

The Braves will return home for their season opener on April 7 and fans are excited to see all their stars in the lineup.

