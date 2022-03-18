FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain and isolated severe storms through the day

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A very stormy day is on tap with heavy rain and the threat of strong storms with lightning, hail and isolated tornadoes

Friday Forecast:

A dry morning followed by very heavy rain moving through in early afternoon. After the rain moves out, isolated storms pop up through the evening.

High: 63° Average High: 64° Chance of Rain: 100%

What You Need to Know:

Heavy rain moves in between 11am-3pm, reaching metro around noon. Although gusty winds and lightning are possible with the heavy rain, the tornado threat remains low.

Heavy rain moving through (cbs46)

LATER in the day between 4-11pm, a few storms pop back up. They will be few and far between, but have a higher chance of rotation and brief tornadoes.

Isolated storms popping up (cbs46)

The greatest risk for tornadoes is west and south of the city, towards Lagrange and Columbus but Metro Atlanta should stay on alert through the evening.

Friday & Friday Night (cbs46)

Storms move out after midnight and the weekend looks nice and calm. Spring arrives Sunday at 11:33am!

