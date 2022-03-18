FIRST ALERT: Isolated storms Friday night; Dry weekend ahead

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One round of rain moved out of north Georgia Friday afternoon, and a second batch of showers and thunderstorms is possible Friday night. A First Alert continues for the low risk that some of the showers could become strong to severe storms Friday night before a cold front moves through early Saturday morning.

SATURDAY FORECAST

High Temperature: 64°

Normal High Temperature: 67°

Chance of rain: 20% before sunrise

Saturday may start with some lingering clouds before sun breaks through midday and afternoon. It will be breezy and a bit cool for the last day of winter. Expect a clear and chilly Saturday evening with temperatures falling through the 50s into the 40s overnight.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Spring arrives Sunday at 11:33 a.m. EDT. It will do so with clear skies and cool conditions in north Georgia. Temperatures will climb out of the 40s early in the day and through the 50s into the mid to upper 60s during the afternoon. We’ll enjoy a lot of sunshine through the day.

Mild and quiet weather is ahead for early next week. Look for highs in the 70s Monday and Tuesday. We have another First Alert for rain with thunderstorms moving into north Georgia late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. It looks like the rain will move out by midday Wednesday and the afternoon could turn out nice. The early outlook for the end of next week is for dry and seasonably cool weather.

