Georgia politician Stacey Abrams appears on new ‘Star Trek’ series

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s Stacey Abrams boldly went where no political has gone before.

On Thursday, she mad a guest appearance on “Star Trek: Discovery” as the president of United Earth.

The Democratic candidate for governor here in Georgia is a “trekkie.”

In a 2019 interview with the New York Times, Abrams said her favorite series is “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

