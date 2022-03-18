Georgia politician Stacey Abrams appears on new ‘Star Trek’ series
Mar. 18, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s Stacey Abrams boldly went where no political has gone before.
On Thursday, she mad a guest appearance on “Star Trek: Discovery” as the president of United Earth.
The Democratic candidate for governor here in Georgia is a “trekkie.”
In a 2019 interview with the New York Times, Abrams said her favorite series is “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”
