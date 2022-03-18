Man arrested by Lee Co. deputies after alleged swimming pool installation scam

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Several people across the Alabama and Georgia state line have reportedly lost thousands of dollars trying to build swimming pools.

The customers who live in Lee, Harris and Muscogee County all hired the same man for the job.

Now, he’s facing criminal charges.

News Leader 9 spoke with former customers and employees of Michael Napier to understand how this happened.

“He said he would put the pool in, in December,” said Stephanie Willis.

Willis recalled signing an agreement with Napier last year to build a pool.

She provided 30-percent down on the job, which was close to $15,000, in August of 2021. Napier said he would be back in December, but according to Willis, he never showed up.

“Well December rolled around and nothing. So, I started calling the business and no answer, no answer and this went on for about five weeks. Finally, Jen answered the phone and told me what was going on, so I went home that day and called the police,” Willis explained.

The woman on the other end of the phone, Jennifer Wall, worked as receptionist for Napier. She now has another job and did not want to appear on camera.

She said a few months after taking the job, the office was bombarded with calls and she knew something was wrong.

“I spoke with his wife and asked her ‘What’s going on there’s a lot of people calling. I said it there something up?’ And she said, ‘no this is normal, sometimes people don’t want to wait.’ I said, ‘Well they’ve been waiting for over a year,’” said Wall.

Sabrina James, another victim, said she tried to call for six months after paying $15,000 before she reached Napier on the phone.

“I told him you know please keep an open communication with me because it makes me nervous you know I think you’re going to take my money. He said ‘I’ve just been so busy but you’re the next pool to go in.” James said.

James eventually went to the authorities, and this week, Napier was arrested and charged with theft of property for two cases in Lee County totaling $50,000.

Investigators in Lee County believe there could be more cases linked to Napier in surrounding counties in Georgia.

Currently, Napier is awaiting extradition to Harris County.

