NASCAR coming to Atlanta for Cup Series, World Truck Series doubleheader

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - NASCAR is coming to Atlanta Motor Speedway!

Friday kicks off a practice round on the track followed by the Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series doubleheader event Saturday. Practice will begin at 3:05 p.m. and run through 6:05 p.m. Saturdays events will feature rising racing stars as they set their sights on Victory Lane in the Fr8 208. That starts at 2:30 p.m. and lasts until 8:30 p.m.

On Sunday, it’s the ‘Folds of Honor’ QuickTrip 500 Nascar Cup Series where the big names in racing are expected to compete from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fans can park in the grass parking lots of Atlanta Motor Speedway for free.

