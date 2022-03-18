Advertisement

NASCAR coming to Atlanta for Cup Series, World Truck Series doubleheader

Alex Bowman (48) does a burnout after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(Associated Press)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - NASCAR is coming to Atlanta Motor Speedway!

Friday kicks off a practice round on the track followed by the Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series doubleheader event Saturday. Practice will begin at 3:05 p.m. and run through 6:05 p.m. Saturdays events will feature rising racing stars as they set their sights on Victory Lane in the Fr8 208. That starts at 2:30 p.m. and lasts until 8:30 p.m.

On Sunday, it’s the ‘Folds of Honor’ QuickTrip 500 Nascar Cup Series where the big names in racing are expected to compete from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fans can park in the grass parking lots of Atlanta Motor Speedway for free.

For details and tickets, click here.

