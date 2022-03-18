New tick-borne virus now a concern in the state of Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new report from the CDC says a deadly virus carried by ticks is now a bigger issue in Georgia.

Emory University researchers say they found the Heartland virus in lone star ticks in Georgia and several other states in the Midwest and southeast. The virus was first identified in Missouri in 2009.

More than 50 human cases have been confirmed. As of January 2021, the Heartland virus has been identified in residents from the following statements: Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.

RECENTLY REPORTED CASES

A man from central Georgia who died a few years ago has been retroactively tied to the virus. Additionally, serum samples show deer in the region have been exposed since 2001.

Scientists say the virus is passed through the blood. Symptoms are fever, diarrhea, muscle pain, headache, nausea and a loss of appetite.

