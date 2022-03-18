Advertisement

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle along I-20

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is dead after a vehicle fatally struck him along I-20 near Candler Road Thursday night. Now, DeKalb County police (DKPD) are investigating the incident.

It happened at approximately 10 p.m. DKPD say the man was reportedly in the roadway at the time of the collision and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Little is known about the driver, but police report the person did not remain at the scene.

CBS46 will have the latest details as more information becomes available.

