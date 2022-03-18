People may soon have to pay for COVID tests and vaccines as funding is about to run out

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For Wendy Hamilton and her family, the pandemic has been one of caution for herself and her daughter already dealing with other health risks.

“My child has severe food allergies. Knowing that I have asthma and already experiencing that shortness of breath I don’t want to become a long hauler,” Hamilton said.

So, while many of us get back to normal and once scarce COVID tests are now bargain bin pickups, for Hamilton and her family, the current COVID surge both Europe and China are experiencing is a worry.

“What I’ve been following on my various verified epidemiologist, now’s the time to prepare we’ve got a little bit of a sweet spot that sweet spot could be as little as 6-8 weeks.”

If COVID funding isn't approved by congress you may have to head to the bargain bins at supermarkets like in the pics below, because there won't be the money available for free COVID tests and vaccinations. Details @cbs46 #COVID #Health pic.twitter.com/LYs1R9smyA — Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) March 18, 2022

Deaths in Hong Kong are trending above 212 daily while cases in the UK have risen by 120 percent according to the University of Oxford.

“It just reminds us of the fact that it’s important to keep in mind that this pandemic is not over,” said Dr. Cameron Webb, Senior Advisor to the White House COVID-19 Response Team.

Though cases have dropped starkly in Georgia and across the country. White House officials said if COVID funding isn’t soon approved by congress and a rise in cases happens, anyone needing a free test or vaccination may be in for a shock.

“The uninsured fund from the US department of health and human services is going to run out imminently. So it will be out of money for uninsured individuals seeking tests by this coming Tuesday, and it will be out of money for vaccines by the first Tuesday in April,” Dr. Webb said.

Luckily for us there are some key differences. Here in the US, there is better vaccination rates in the elderly than in China. And because so many got the omicron variant, many people’s immune systems are in a bit better shape.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.