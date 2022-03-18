Police: Wrong-way driver arrested, charged with DUI and other felony charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Video has been released from a March 9 arrest of a man Atlanta Police observed driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

The driver was identified as 49-year-old Barry Gay. The ADP supervisor on the scene approached Gay’s vehicle, then flagged down a nearby Zone 6 patrol car for assistance.

Gay was uncooperative with officers on the scene, allegedly becoming belligerent and resisting arrest. Officials reported that officers remained patient, making the arrest without incident.

Following the arrest, officers found a number of items in the vehicle, among them a handgun and narcotics.

Officials reiterated the importance of getting the impaired driver off the streets, potentially averting an accident or serious injury to himself or others.

Gay was charged with DUI, Obstruction, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony, Reckless Driving, and Driving Wrong Way on a One Way.

