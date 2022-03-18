Advertisement

Stormy weather reported Friday in the metro Atlanta area

We'll have to dodge rain all week
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Another round of storms is currently moving through North Georgia.

The highest threat for severe storms Friday will be to the south and west of metro Atlanta.

However, many people in the metro Atlanta area have been reporting rain, thunder and lighting for the last couple of hours.

As of 1 p.m., the rain is starting to move out of the immediate area around the city of Atlanta.

According to meteorologist Rodney Harris, the initial round of rain will move out of metro Atlanta after 2 p.m. However, isolated thunderstorms will still be possible this evening.

Delays at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport were reported earlier. Most delays were only about 30 minutes for both arrivals and departures.

There have also been reports on social media of flooding and trees down in DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties.

Around the region, multiple injuries have been reported as a result of a storm hitting a mobile home park in Escambia County, Alabama.

