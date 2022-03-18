Stormy weather reported Friday in the metro Atlanta area

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Another round of storms is currently moving through North Georgia.

The highest threat for severe storms Friday will be to the south and west of metro Atlanta.

However, many people in the metro Atlanta area have been reporting rain, thunder and lighting for the last couple of hours.

Radar Update 12:23- it be rainin, y'all. pic.twitter.com/15NNy40Vgd — Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) March 18, 2022

As of 1 p.m., the rain is starting to move out of the immediate area around the city of Atlanta.

According to meteorologist Rodney Harris, the initial round of rain will move out of metro Atlanta after 2 p.m. However, isolated thunderstorms will still be possible this evening.

Our initial round of rain will be moving out of metro Atlanta after 2 PM, but we're not done, yet. Isolated storms will be possible this evening. Forecast >> https://t.co/DCzKfTDXdo #FirstAlertATL @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/hUgb0bx3nU — Rodney Harris (@HarrisCBS46) March 18, 2022

Delays at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport were reported earlier. Most delays were only about 30 minutes for both arrivals and departures.

Things looked a little otherworldly at the office before the bottom dropped out! 👽 The line of fast moving storms is currently making its way across Fayette and Fulton counties and will continue working eastward. Be on the lookout for small hail! #gawx pic.twitter.com/6cNv1p2kvm — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) March 18, 2022

There have also been reports on social media of flooding and trees down in DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties.





Around the region, multiple injuries have been reported as a result of a storm hitting a mobile home park in Escambia County, Alabama.

