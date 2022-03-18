Things To Do This Weekend In Metro Atlanta | March 18-20, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If you are looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, here’s a list of some popular events/activities:
Atlanta International Auto Show
- WHEN: March 18-20
- WHERE: Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW, Atlanta
- WHAT: Largest consumer car show held in Atlanta. Hundreds of cars.
- COST: $12 general admission, $6 for kids 6-12, free for kids under 6
- WHEN: 3-8 p.m. March 18; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. March 19; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 20
- WHERE: Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW, Atlanta
- WHAT: Multiple actors from “The Walking Dead,” including Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Sarah Wayne Collins, Michael Rooker, Melissa McBride, Michael Cudlitz and Chandler Riggs. Meet other actors, producers, artists, and cosplayers.
- COST: $30-$60
NASCAR at Atlanta Motor Speedway
- WHEN: March 19-20
- WHERE: Atlanta Motor Speedway,
- WHAT: NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck series on March 19 and Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on March 20.
- COST: $40-$110
- WHEN: 8 p.m. March 19
- WHERE: Fox Theatre, 600 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta
- WHAT: Allstar Legends of Hip Hop will feature Juvenile, Scarface, 8 Ball & MJG, Mystikal, Twista and Trick Daddy.
- COST: $49.50
- WHEN: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 18; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. March 19; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 20
- WHERE: Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta
- WHAT: Atlanta Home Show features exhibits, vendors, speakers and more.
- COST: $10 day of for adults
- WHEN: 5-11 p.m. March 18; noon-11 p.m. March 19; and noon-10 p.m. March 20
- WHERE: Sugarloaf Mills, 5900 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville
- WHAT: Carnival rides, games and food
- COST: Free admission
Suwanee American Craft Beer Fest
- WHEN: 1-5 p.m. March 19
- WHERE: Suwanee Town Center Park, Suwanee
- WHAT: 350 craft beers, live music, festival games, food and more. Must be 21.
- COST: $60-$65
Orchid Daze at Atlanta Botanical Garden
- WHEN: Now through April 10
- WHERE: Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Avenue NE, Atlanta
- WHAT: The orchid exhibit feature the work of artist Kristine Mays’ jubilant sculptures in the Fuqua Orchid Center, which has thousands of fragrant orchids.
- COST: $19.95-$24.95 (included in general admission)
