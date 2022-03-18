Things To Do This Weekend In Metro Atlanta | March 18-20, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If you are looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, here’s a list of some popular events/activities:

Atlanta International Auto Show

WHEN: March 18-20

WHERE: Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW, Atlanta

WHAT: Largest consumer car show held in Atlanta. Hundreds of cars.

COST: $12 general admission, $6 for kids 6-12, free for kids under 6

Fandemic Tour

WHEN: 3-8 p.m. March 18; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. March 19; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 20

WHERE: Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW, Atlanta

WHAT: Multiple actors from “The Walking Dead,” including Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Sarah Wayne Collins, Michael Rooker, Melissa McBride, Michael Cudlitz and Chandler Riggs. Meet other actors, producers, artists, and cosplayers.

COST: $30-$60

NASCAR at Atlanta Motor Speedway

WHEN: March 19-20

WHERE: Atlanta Motor Speedway,

WHAT: NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck series on March 19 and Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on March 20.

COST: $40-$110

Allstar Legends of Hip Hop

WHEN: 8 p.m. March 19

WHERE: Fox Theatre, 600 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta

WHAT: Allstar Legends of Hip Hop will feature Juvenile, Scarface, 8 Ball & MJG, Mystikal, Twista and Trick Daddy.

COST: $49.50

Atlanta Home Show

WHEN: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 18; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. March 19; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 20

WHERE: Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta

WHAT: Atlanta Home Show features exhibits, vendors, speakers and more.

COST: $10 day of for adults

Sugarloaf Mills Carnival

WHEN: 5-11 p.m. March 18; noon-11 p.m. March 19; and noon-10 p.m. March 20

WHERE: Sugarloaf Mills, 5900 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville

WHAT: Carnival rides, games and food

COST: Free admission

Suwanee American Craft Beer Fest

WHEN: 1-5 p.m. March 19

WHERE: Suwanee Town Center Park, Suwanee

WHAT: 350 craft beers, live music, festival games, food and more. Must be 21.

COST: $60-$65

Orchid Daze at Atlanta Botanical Garden

WHEN: Now through April 10

WHERE: Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Avenue NE, Atlanta

WHAT: The orchid exhibit feature the work of artist Kristine Mays’ jubilant sculptures in the Fuqua Orchid Center, which has thousands of fragrant orchids.

COST: $19.95-$24.95 (included in general admission)

If you would like to submit an item for a future list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@cbs46.com.

