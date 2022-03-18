Advertisement

Transgender swimmer making history in Atlanta while Georgia considers ban

University of Pennsylvania transgender athlete Lia Thomas swims in a preliminary heat for the 500 meter freestyle at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Georgia Tech in Atlanta.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By Hayley Mason
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - History is being made in Atlanta right now.

Lia Thomas is now the first transgender athlete to win a NCAA Division One title. She won the 500-yard women’s freestyle race last night at Georgia Tech, but not everyone is happy about it.

On Thursday, protesters and supports gathered outside of where the swimming competition is being held at Georgia Tech. Today was quieter, but we talked to students, LGBTQ allies and lawmakers about Thompson’s win and the bill in the Georgia legislature to stop transgender student sports.

Lifeguard and Georgia Tech student Megan Kemp says Thomas’ improvement in the pool, not her gender is what matters.

But leading Republican lawmakers are trying to stop similar wins in Georgia.

The State Senate passed the Save Girls Sports Act, which would ban transgender athletes like Lia from competing on women’s teams in Georgia public and private schools.

The House is now considering the bill and Governor Brian Kemp has long expressed his support.

Joanna Hoffman with Athlete Ally says their group has put together this open letter signed by more than 300 athletes from NCAA, Team USA and Olympic swimmers supporting Thomas. She quoted one Olympic swimmer.

With the legislative session halfway over, this is one of the bills republicans are looking to make law.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

