Woman shot to death over bowling bowl, Atlanta police say

Atlanta police are at the scene of Metro Fun Center in southwest Atlanta where a woman was...
Atlanta police are at the scene of Metro Fun Center in southwest Atlanta where a woman was fatally shot over what investigators say is a dispute over a bowling ball(CBS46/WGCL)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police are looking for the man that shot and killed a 31-year-old woman after what they say was a dispute over a bowling ball.

It happened at Metro Fun Center along Metropolitan Pkwy in southwest Atlanta. Investigators tell CBS46 the woman appeared to be attending a celebration at the bowling ally and that at some point in the evening she got into a fight that escalated into gunfire.

“This is truly an atrocity. A young lady has lost her life over a bowling ball. We talk about conflict-resolution time and time again and this is an escalated dispute so we will work this case through the night and we will find the person responsible,” APD Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said. “We know who are so go ahead and turn yourself in.”

APD said they would not be releasing the identity or details about the suspected shooter, but believe they are close to an arrest based on ballistic and surveillance evidence, along with witness testimony, gathered from the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back here for the latest updates.

