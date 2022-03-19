FIRST ALERT: Gorgeous end to the weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Expect clear skies and cool conditions Saturday night in north Georgia. The temperature may dip all the way into the mid to upper 30s in west Georgia and in the mountains. It will be in the low 40s in the Atlanta Metro area.

SUNDAY FORECAST

High Temperature: 68°

Normal High Temperature: 68°

Rain Chance: 0%

Tons of sunshine, breezy and seasonably mild in the afternoon. It will be clear and chilly at night.

Sunday temperatures (CBS46)

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The weather looks great early in the week. Expect a mostly sunny and warm Monday with highs in the low 70s. There will be some clouds drifting in on Tuesday, but the temperature will be in the low to mid 70s as dry skies continue.

We have a First Alert for rain and thunderstorms late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The morning commute may be a soggy one, and there is a possibility of strong to severe storms - especially south of Atlanta. The risk of thunderstorms decreases by midday and another quiet stretch of weather is likely for late next workweek and into the weekend. It does not look particularly warm, with highs in the 60s Thursday through Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.