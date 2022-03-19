Advertisement

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for sexual exploitation

Neil Robert Waters
Neil Robert Waters(WGCL)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Neil Robert Waters and he is facing nine counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

According to the criminal indictment, Waters possessed an iPad that contained depictions of lewd acts upon minors.

The Sheriff’s Office is calling it a “significant arrest.”

