Georgia could cut aid gap for college students near diplomas

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are trying again to help college students who have run out of money.

Senators are now considering House Bill 1435, which passed the House 171-3 on Tuesday. It would create a program under which public and private colleges and universities could give up to $2,500 to students to help them finish school.

To be eligible, students would need to have already completed 80% of course credits needed for their degrees.

Republican Rep. Chuck Martin of Alpharetta says having students drop out for lack of money hurts the state. It can also leave people earning little while mired in student debt.

