Man injured in shooting on Moury Avenue in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A shooting Friday in southwest Atlanta is under investigation.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of Moury Avenue in reference to a shooting and found an adult male with a gunshot wound. Police say he was alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation continues at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 404-577-TIPS(8477) or e-mail the anonymous information using the online form at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

