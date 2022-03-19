Memorial ride held to honor Henry County fallen officer

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office gathered with hundreds of bike riders Saturday for a touching tribute to honor a fallen officer killed in the line of duty.

Officer Paramhans Desai was shot on Nov. 4, 2021 while responding to a domestic dispute in McDonough. Desai was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he remained on life support until succumbing to his injuries four days later on Nov. 8.

Officer Paramhans Desai (Henry County Police Department)

Law enforcement identified 22-year-old Jordan Jackson as the suspect and launched an extensive manhunt. Jackson reportedly killed himself during a standoff with police in Riverdale. Officers said he was hiding out with some friends and took his own life just seconds before being captured.

Desai’s career in law enforcement spanned 17 years. He worked for the Georgia Department of Corrections and the DeKalb County Police Department before joining the Henry County Police Department on Oct. 19, 2020.

Officer Desai is survived by his wife and two small children, who also took part in Saturday’s memorial ride.

