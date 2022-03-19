One dead, one injured following shooting in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway following a fatal shooting in Atlanta that left one dead and injured another Friday evening.

Around 8:33 p.m., Atlanta Police responded to a shooting at the Oxford Village Townhomes on Jonesboro Road. When they arrived at the scene, authorities found two men who appeared to have suffered from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators tell CBS46 News that they are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Very limited details are available at this time, stay with CBS46 News for the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.