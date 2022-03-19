Police searching for missing woman in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County Police are searching for a missing woman.

DKPD says 37-year-old Jessica Scott was last seen on March 18 near the 3300 block of Beech Drive in Decatur. She is described as 4′6, 130 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue nightgown and tube socks.

If you have seen Scott or have any information on her whereabouts, please call 770-724-7710.

