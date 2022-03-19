Softball player says sexism is alive and well, appeals HOA decision to keep her off men’s team

HOSCHTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- 70-year-old Linda Evans looked forward to playing softball in her new retirement community’s team, only for her ambition to be swept from under her as the homeowner’s association declared it a ‘men only’ league. Friday, Evans appealed to the HOA and their controversial decision to exclude her from play on Friday.

The Del Webb Retirement Community’s “Village at Deaton Creek” does not promote the league as “men’s only” in its brochure; however, the HOA board says it’s been in existence for 14 years as a men’s softball team.

ORIGINAL STORY: ‘Men Only’: Retirement community bans experienced female player from softball league

“I’m just going to tell them that I don’t see how they can possibly vote against their own bylaws and their own rules and regulations,” Evans told CBS46′s Better Call Harry.

“It’s just been such a struggle and for what? Nothing,” she said.

The meeting at the upscale retirement community’s clubhouse lasted about a half-hour. Although the board made no official decision, Evans and her husband said the meeting did not go well.

70-year-old softball player banned from playing in community, because she's a woman. (CBS46)

“They said they’re not in violation of their bylaws, they’re not discriminating against women and they’re not in violation of the rules and recommendations of the clubs,” Evans said.

“They’re trying to blame it on me for bringing down the community.”

While many residents and players support Evan’s fight to play, others say it is tearing the community apart. Earlier this week the former HOA president, Sandy McCray, criticized the board for failing to follow the community’s bylaws.

“I’ve been watching, with interest and dismay, the softball controversy, but I haven’t shared my feelings until now…I find your handling of the softball issue to be very disappointing and shocking, particularly in this day and age.”

