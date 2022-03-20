1 dead after fight outside bar in Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting early Sunday morning outside of a bar in Lawrenceville.

The Lawrenceville Police Department says around 3:30 a.m., there was a dispute between several men at one of the bars and when it spilled out into a parking lot in the 400 block of Gwinnett Drive, one man was shot by another man. The person who was shot later died at the hospital.

LPD says the suspect was identified and taken into custody. No names have been released at this time.

The investigation continues.

