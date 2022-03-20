Atlanta HBCUs receive bomb threat training

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities are receiving training for bomb threats thanks to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and members of the Atlanta University Center Consortium.

It comes just days after Morehouse College in Atlanta became the latest to receive a bomb threat. It is one of at least 36 campuses that have been targeted in 2022. At least half of them on Feb. 1, which is the start of Black History Month.

“We are also being proactive, we’re reaching out to 101 HBCU’s, and 55 of those HBCU’s have actually come back to us and asked for further information about our services,” said David Mussington, author.

This week on Capitol Hill, students from HBCU’s testified about the terror from these threats. Vice President Kamala Harris announced HBCU’s that have experienced a bomb threat are eligible for grants to fund campus security and address mental health needs.

