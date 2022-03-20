Balloon release held for store clerk killed in Oconee County

WATKINSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Family and friends gathered Saturday to remember Elijah Wood, the 23-year-old store clerk shot and killed while working at a gas station one year ago in Oconee County. The small group held a balloon release at the RaceTrac in Watkinsville where he worked.

Investigators believe the shooting started as a robbery attempt. This week, they charged Akhil Crumpton in connection with Wood’s murder.

Investigators used ballistic technology to match a shell casing from this case with one from a homicide in Philadelphia, which is Crumpton’s hometown.

“It was a large emotional thing for every one of us because Elijah meant so much to us, and we worked so hard to make sure this case stayed out there so it could be solved,” said one of the balloon release attendees.

Crumpton is a former UGA football player. He is currently in jail in Philadelphia awaiting extradition to Georgia.

