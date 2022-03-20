Deadly shooting involving father, daughter under investigation in Canton

CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon in Canton.

CCSO says it appears a murder-suicide happened around 5:45 p.m. at a home in the 1100 block of Bridge Mill Avenue. Deputies arrived and found two people dead inside the home. They say right now it appears a 57-year-old father shot and killed his 19-year-old daughter and then took his own life.

The sheriff’s office says the wife was in the house at the time the incident occurred and those three were the only people in the home.

Officials say it is unclear what led up to the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

