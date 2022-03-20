Advertisement

Driver killed after colliding with tree on Harwell Rd.

Police lights road
(MGN)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A crash claimed the life of a driver Saturday morning in Atlanta.

Atlanta Police say around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 500 block of Harwell Road. When they arrived, they say the driver was not alert or breathing and confirmed dead at the scene by EMS.

The APD accident investigations unit responded and determined the driver was traveling in the southbound lane on Harwell Road when they left the roadway and collided with a tree.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

‘A fighter to the end’ Dawson County man dies after 8-month battle with COVID-19
‘A fighter to the end’ Dawson County man dies after 8-month battle with COVID-19
Multiple homes damaged in severe weather across metro Atlanta
Multiple homes damaged in severe weather across metro Atlanta
Mother's March for Ukraine held in Atlanta
Mothers protest to protect Ukrainian children
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office confirms a murder-suicide happened at a home on Bridge...
Deadly shooting involving father, daughter under investigation in Canton