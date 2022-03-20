Driver killed after colliding with tree on Harwell Rd.

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A crash claimed the life of a driver Saturday morning in Atlanta.

Atlanta Police say around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 500 block of Harwell Road. When they arrived, they say the driver was not alert or breathing and confirmed dead at the scene by EMS.

The APD accident investigations unit responded and determined the driver was traveling in the southbound lane on Harwell Road when they left the roadway and collided with a tree.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.