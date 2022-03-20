Fiery crash closes portion of I-20 early Sunday morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - All eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 near Interstate 285 are closed because of a fiery crash involving at least two cars.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. The Georgia Department of Transportation expects the crash to be cleared around 8 a.m.

There is no information on cause of injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

