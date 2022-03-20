Advertisement

Fiery crash closes portion of I-20 early Sunday morning

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - All eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 near Interstate 285 are closed because of a fiery crash involving at least two cars.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. The Georgia Department of Transportation expects the crash to be cleared around 8 a.m.

There is no information on cause of injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fiery crash at I-20 and I-285
Fiery crash shuts down I-20 EB on Sunday morning
Atlanta HBCUs receive bomb threat training
Atlanta HBCUs receive bomb threat training
Atlanta HBCUs receive bomb threat training
Atlanta HBCUs receive bomb threat training
‘A fighter to the end’ Dawson County man dies after 8-month battle with COVID-19
‘A fighter to the end’ Dawson County man dies after 8-month battle with COVID-19