FIRST ALERT: Warm start to the week; Midweek storms

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The first week of spring begins with warm weather in north Georgia. Look for temps in the upper 30s to low 40s early Monday, but they’ll soar into the low to mid 70s during the afternoon under sunny skies.

MONDAY FORECAST

High Temperature: 73°

Normal High Temperature: 67°

Rain Chance: 0%

Hour-by-hour Monday (CBS46)

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Dry weather continues on Tuesday. It will not be quite as cool Monday night, and with a milder start on Tuesday it should reach the low to mid 70s again in the afternoon - even with some clouds. We’ll be watching the wind direction which could have an impact on the high temperature from Atlanta through east and northeast Georgia. If the wind is steady out of the east or east-southeast, that could hold the temperature in the 60s.

First Alert early Wednesday (CBS46)

FIRST ALERT EARLY WEDNESDAY

A storm system moving in from the west may bring showers and thunderstorms late in the evening on Tuesday, and rain with possible thunderstorms will move through overnight into early Wednesday. Based on current projections, the rain will have an impact on at least the early part of the morning commute. It does not look like there will be widespread severe weather in north Georgia, but a few stronger thunderstorms cannot be ruled out.

Severe Storm Risk on Wednesday (CBS46)

Dry weather returns Wednesday afternoon with highs in the low 70s. It will turn cooler and stay dry late in the workweek and into next weekend. The temperature will be near or below normal on Saturday, and likely below normal on Sunday in the low 60s.

Temperature Trend (CBS46)

