Man reported missing in Adairsville found dead near where he was last seen

ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - A man reported missing in Adairsville was found dead two days later in a wooded area near where he was last seen.

According to Adairsville Police Department officials, an officer was dispatched to the lobby of the Adairsville Police Department in reference to a missing person report on March 16. The officer met with the complainant who stated that his son had been missing since March 14 and was last seen at the Hampton Inn.

Officers then responded to the Hampton Inn to review video surveillance and search the area for the missing person. After searching a nearby wooded area, police located a body. The body was removed from the wooded area and turned over to the coroner for further investigation.

The missing subject was identified as 33-year-old Aaron Glenn Douglas Malone, of Temple, Ga.

APD says all evidence at the scene indicated an accidental fall may have been the cause of death. They say although no foul play was suspected, the Bartow County Coroner had decided to have an autopsy performed on the body at the state crime lab.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.