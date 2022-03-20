Peachtree TV to broadcast Atlanta United match on April 16

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Peachtree TV will broadcast Atlanta United’s match against FC Cincinnati on April 16, 2022. The telecast will begin at 5:30 p.m., with postgame at 8 p.m.

“Major League Soccer has become a fan favorite and dominant sports property in Atlanta, and we are thrilled to bring Atlanta United to Peachtree TV,” said General Manager Erik Schrader.

Peachtree TV can be found over the air on channel 17.1, on Comcast channel 802 and DirecTV channel 17. The match can also be viewed on the Bally Sports App, ATLUTD.com, and the Atlanta United App.

CBS46 Sports Anchor and Multimedia Journalist Emily Gagnon will join the broadcast team during pre-match portions of the broadcast.

