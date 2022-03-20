Advertisement

Peachtree TV to broadcast Atlanta United match on April 16

Atlanta United’s Jake Mulraney celebrates after scoring in their recent win against Charlotte FC.
Atlanta United’s Jake Mulraney celebrates after scoring in their recent win against Charlotte FC.(WGCL)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Peachtree TV will broadcast Atlanta United’s match against FC Cincinnati on April 16, 2022. The telecast will begin at 5:30 p.m., with postgame at 8 p.m.

“Major League Soccer has become a fan favorite and dominant sports property in Atlanta, and we are thrilled to bring Atlanta United to Peachtree TV,” said General Manager Erik Schrader.

Peachtree TV can be found over the air on channel 17.1, on Comcast channel 802 and DirecTV channel 17. The match can also be viewed on the Bally Sports App, ATLUTD.com, and the Atlanta United App.

CBS46 Sports Anchor and Multimedia Journalist Emily Gagnon will join the broadcast team during pre-match portions of the broadcast.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

ATLANTA UNITED
Atlanta United’s match against Cincinnati to be shown on PeachtreeTV
Brooks Baptiste and Monica Pearson chat about One on One with Monica Pearson
CBS46′s Brooks Baptiste chats with Monica Pearson about ‘One on One’
Monica Pearson on Peachtree TV
MONICA PEARSON: One on One with Andrew Young Jr.
This image released by Netflix shows Lee Rodriguez, left, and Christina Kartchner in a scene...
TV study: LGBTQ characters rise in number with streaming