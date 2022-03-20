Shooting investigation underway after victim shows up at hospital with gunshot wound

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a shooting victim showed up at an area hospital for treatment Saturday afternoon.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to Wellstar Hospital in East Point around 4:20 p.m. in reference to a person shot and met with a male victim who was receiving treatment for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

APD says its preliminary investigation indicates the incident occurred in the 3000 block of Continental Colony Parkway.

The investigation continues at this time.

